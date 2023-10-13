Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has responded to hints from Jerry Seinfeld himself that a Seinfeld reunion is on the way.

Airing for 180 episodes in the Nineties, Seinfeld was and remains a much-loved sitcom. However, many fans and critics took issue with the show’s last ever episode, which strayed from Seinfeld’s classic format.

But appearing on stage last weekend (7 October), Seinfeld – who co-wrote the show with Larry David and played a fictionalised version of himself on screen – hinted that “something is going to happen” based on the show’s finale.

He didn’t reveal any more details, and any information is yet to reach Veep star Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine in the popular US sitcom.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 62-year-old was asked about her co-star Seinfeld’s recent comments.

“Yeah, I just saw last night,” she said, adding: “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Making the claims on stage at The Wang Theatre in Boston, Seinfeld had told the crowd: “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret.”

The cast of ‘Seinfeld’ (Getty Images)

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody,” the comedian, 69, continued. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

Seinfeld came to an end in May 1998, with a finale watched by 76.3 million people. In the last episode, Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine ( Louis-Dreyfus) and Kramer (Michael Richards) finally dealt with the consequences of their endless joking.

After the group witness a carjacking and make jokes at the victim’s expense instead of helping, they are reported to the police and end up on trial for failing to intervene. The show ends with all four friends in a prison cell together.

The finale was not well received by critics, with many fans viewing the 2009 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm titled “Seinfeld”, which centred on a fictional Seinfeld reunion, as a do-over.

Seinfeld, as with Louis-Dreyfus, has previously expressed frustration over the finale. During a panel event in 2017, he said: “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it… There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”