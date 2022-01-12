Selena Gomez has explained the significance of her and Cara Delevingne’s matching tattoos after the reveal sparked relationship rumours last month.

On 29 December, celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang posted a picture of Gomez’s latest tattoo – a pink rose on the nape of her neck – on his Instagram profile.

In a subsequent post the same day, Bang Bang – real name Keith Scott McCurdy – told his 2.5 million followers that he had tattooed the same design on Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star and best friend Delevingne.

The news sparked rumours that Delevingne and Gomez were dating, after the 29-year-olds were spotted kissing in New York in November last year.

On Monday (10 January), Gomez said the tattoo “means a couple of different things” during an appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show.

The star continued: “But me and Cara [Delevingne], one of my best friends that I’ve known for – I was maybe 16 when I met her – she calls me ‘Rosebud.’ So, it’s a nickname, and I’ve always wanted a rose.”

Gomez also told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she actually has multiple matching tattoos “with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life” – including the singer’s mother, Julia Michaels, and her best friends.

Delevingne – who is openly bi-sexual – and Gomez were first romantically linked with each other in 2014, after photos of them holidaying in the French Riviera surfaced.

In a 2015 interview with Pride Source, Gomez said she “didn’t mind” the rumours, adding that Delevingne “just makes me open”.

The “Good For You” singer continued: “[Delevingne] is so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

During the same interview, Gomez also said she had “absolutely” questioned her sexuality in the past.

“I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that,” added the singer, who has previously dated Justin Bieber and Taylor Lautner.