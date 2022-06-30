Only Murders in the Building premiered the first two episodes of its second season last night (28 June), and fans have reacted poorly to Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez’s on-screen kiss.

Season two of the Hulu crime comedy – which stars Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as a trio who become entangled in a murder – welcomed Delevingne as Alice, a new series regular and love interest for Gomez’s character, Mabel.

In the second episode “Frame”, Alice invites Mabel to her art studio to destroy an art sculpture in an effort to relieve pent-up anger. Afterwards, the pair end up kissing.

Fans on Twitter have criticised the kiss, with some pointing out the lack of chemistry between the two.

“The way I would've ate up the Selena Gomez kiss a year ago but after watching First Kill I refuse to watch that closed mouth s*** anymore,” wrote one.

A second user tweeted: “Selena Gomez would rather shove her head into a microwave than kiss Cara Delevingne.”

“Selena Gomez not knowing how to kiss girls is one of the biggest heartbreaks of this year so far,” commented another.

Fan tweets about Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne kiss (Twitter/Screenshots)

“Don’t be mad at me but all I wanted was to see Selena Gomez kiss a girl but that kiss in Only Murders in the Building made me feel uncomfortable,” one said. “There was no chemistry and it looked like they were not really into it? idk.”

Others defended Gomez, with one writing: “To all the people who are trashing Selena Gomez acting and calling her HOMOPHOBIC??? because of that one kiss well f*** y’all.”

“I don't care that Selena Gomez can't kiss it's the principal for me like the fact I can say with proof she kisses women it's a win for me idc,” someone commented.

During the recent red carpet premiere for season two of the series, Gomez spoke out against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Gomez highlighted her Twitter post from 24 June, which included a link to Planned Parenthood’s resources for anyone who wants to proactively challenge the verdict.

Only Murders in the Building airs new episodes on Tuesdays on Hulu in the US.