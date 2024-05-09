Selling Sunset star’s husband charged with assault and child abuse

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The husband of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has been charged with assault and child abuse.

Authorities said that tech executive Christian Dumontet has been charged with three misdemeanours after he was taken into custody after allegedly harming a toddler with a glass bottle.

The domestic incident, which involved his wife and child, occurred in March, and led to the charges of child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protection order.

Dumontet filed for divorce from Quinn weeks later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation and seeking sole legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son.

The court documents suggest the pair got legally married in June 2021.

Quinn, 35, rose to fame in Selling Sunset, a Netflix series that follows the realtors selling million-dollar Beverly Hills homes through the luxury real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group.

She was introduced to Dumontet by a mutual friend and the pair married in December 2019.

The husband of ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn has been charged with assault and child abuse ( Christine Quinn/Instagram )

Dumontet has appeared on the Netflix show before, with events in their lives – such as their engagement party, gothic winter wedding, and jungle-themed baby shower – documented in the series.

The pair welcomed their son, Christian Georges Dumontet, in May 2021.

In March, Dumontet was arrested following a domestic incident involving Quinn and their child.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Weekly Dumontet had been taken into custody on a charge of assault after allegedly harming a toddler with a glass bottle.

Quinn rose to fame on Netflix series ‘Selling Sunset’ that follows Oppenheim Group realtors selling million-dollar Beverly Hills homes ( Getty Images for CLD PR )

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer alleged in a statement.

The child was said to have been transported in an ambulance to the emergency room.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Quinn’s lawyer, Jacqueline Sparagna, said they are “extremely satisfied with the decision” to file three separate charges against Dumontet.

“He has now been formally charged with child abuse against his 2-year-old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn, and for violating a restraining order,” she said.

“We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org