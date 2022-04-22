A new season of Selling Sunset has arrived on Netflix, and fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

The highly anticipated fifth season was teased at the end of season four, which dropped on 24 November. The preview hinted that the relationship between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim – who broke up in December 2021 – will be a key storyline.

A teaser trailer released on 7 April also hinted that another new realtor, British born Chelsea Lazkani, would be joining the Oppenheim Group, after Emma Hernan joined the group in season four, much to Christine Quinn’s dismay.

Quinn – who was embroiled in drama with Hernan in season four – tweeted ahead of the new season’s launch: “Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!”

Within hours of season five landing on Netflix, fans took to social media to their thoughts.

One viewer wrote, “Selling Sunset is the oddest, most utterly vapid show. And I love it”, while another added, “Ten minutes into the new season and Selling Sunset has already played three of the worst songs I’ve ever heard this show is perfect”.

“I’m four episodes in and these girls have nothing else to talk about but Christine omg,” one fan wrote. “Get Christine her own show and cancel Selling Sunset.”

Season 5 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset launched on 22 April. (Netflix)

Author Bolu Babalola wrote: “It is so so sick how genuinely happy I am that Selling Sunset has come back. My mood has improved. It isn’t even dampened by Chrishell and Jason holding hands.”

But the central Stause/Oppenheim relationship is proving too cringeworthy for some fans. “I don’t think I can do a full season of Jason and Chrishell,” one fan wrote.

“First scene of Chrishell and Jason in season 5 of Selling Sunset: CRINGE,” another added.

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause broke up in December 2021, but were still together during filming of Selling Sunset season 5. (Netflix)

The arrival of Lazkani has also attracted attention: “Chelsea is GORGEOUS!” one fan wrote. “I’m betting on her.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Lazkani’s distinct British accent – a stark contrast to the rest of the line-up’s Californian accents – has confused some UK viewers. One fan commented: “This Black British girl on Selling Sunset is killing me so much. Is this how we sound like?”

A viewer added, “Chelsea Lazkani has been on the screen 5 minutes and her confusing British accent is making me cringe”, while another wrote, “I thought she was Australian”.

Lazkani teams up with Quinn early on, with the pair describing themselves as “Black and blonde Barbie”. But Lazkani’s apparent lack of awareness of Quinn’s drama-filled history on the show has raised a few eyebrows.

“So u mean to tell me Chelsea hasn’t seen season 1-4 of Christine being fake and rude to the girls,” one fan asked.

All five seasons of Selling Sunset are streaming on Netflix now.