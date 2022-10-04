Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Dancing with the Stars: Selma Blair dances blindfolded to handle ‘sensory overload’ due to MS

‘I remember putting it on her and she had goosebumps,’ Blair’s dance partner said

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 04 October 2022 11:07
Comments
Drew Barrymore reacts to truth about death threats signed by Selma Blair impersonator

Selma Blair performed blindfolded on Dancing with the Stars to help with the “sensory overload” caused by her multiple sclerosis.

The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with the chronic condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord and can lead to symptoms including problems with vision, muscle spasms and fatigue, in 2018.

Due to her mobility being impaired, Blair often walks with a cane for support.

The 50-year-old is currently competing on DWTS and, during Monday (3 October) night’s episode of the US dance competition, performed a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton.

However, for the majority of the performance, Blair was completely blindfolded.

Recommended

Her dance partner Sasha Farber explained that the blindfold should help the actor handle her MS, which often leaves her with sensory overload, as well as improve the trust between the Legally Blonde actor and Farber.

“I always saw Selma close her eyes a lot when she would feel a disconnection from her brain to her body,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Learning steps for Selma is challenging in the sense that I can see her body try to do it. And I know that she can do it, but the message stops, and it doesn’t allow to happen. And she closes her eyes.

“I found that she would always be comfortable in that situation. I wanted to see how this would help the performance, and I remember putting it on her and she had goosebumps.”

Blair said that the experience had been “insanely weird”, but an effective way to “to not have as much sensory overload in my head”.

In her intro video, the actor explained that she was dedicating the performance to her late mother Molly Ann, who used to sing and dance along to the Bond theme before her death in 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in