Selma Blair says her multiple sclerosis is in remission after stem cell transplant

Selma Blair has said her multiple sclerosis is in remission after she underwent a stem cell transplant.

The actor was given a hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, which uses stem cells derived from bone marrow, peripheral blood or umbilical cord blood.

She told a panel at a Television Critics Association gathering: “My prognosis is great. I’m in remission.”

“It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down, so I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed. I don’t have any new lesions forming,” she added.

She continued: “There’s still maintenance, treatment and glitches, and wonderful things. Cognitively, I’m very changed and that’s been the harder part.”

The Cruel Intentions star explores her battle with the disease in her forthcoming documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.

Selma Blair details battle with MS in new documentary (Getty Images)

The actor also discussed how she had symptoms for years before getting a formal diagnosis: “I’ve been carrying around some sort of chronic illness, either building up or had for a long time, so it wasn’t a surprise to me. Just the name was a surprise.”

Actor Christina Applegate, who is the same age as Blair, made her multiple sclerosis diagnosis public last week.