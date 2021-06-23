Seth Rogen gets Conan O’Brien to smoke cannabis on television before talk show taken off air

Conan O’Brien smoked a joint on television this week after encouragement from his guest Seth Rogen.

The talk show Conan, which premiered in 2010, is coming to an end on TBS later this month.

On Tuesday’s episode (22 June) of Conan, O’Brien asked Rogen what he should do with his free time after the show is taken off air.

“I would suggest – this is going to be hilariously on-brand – try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” said Rogen.

O’Brien replied that on the few occasions when he had tried smoking cannabis, “nothing really happened”.

Rogen then proceeded to bring out a joint, which O’Brien had a toke of, joking: “This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you.”

A stunned Rogen said: “I’m so happy with what just happened. I wasn’t expecting any of this.”

“I’m driving a school bus in an hour,” quipped O’Brien.

The presenter will next be hosting a weekly variety show he is developing for HBO Max, as part of his new deal with WarnerMedia.