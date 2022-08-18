Seth Rogen says police officers tell him they chose their career based on Superbad: ‘That is f***ed up’
Rogen plays the risible Officer Michaels in the 2007 teen comedy
Seth Rogen was appalled to learn that some police officers decided on their careers after watching his portrayal in Superbad.
In the beloved 2007 teen comedy, Rogen plays the risible Officer Michaels alongside Bill Hader’s equally risible Officer Slater. Rogen also co-wrote the film with Evan Goldberg.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, Rogen said: “What’s horrifying is a comment I get a lot where cops come up to me and say, ‘I became a cop because of Superbad.’
“That has been said to me on numerous occasions. And when they say that to me, I say, ‘That is fucked up. You did not understand the movie.’”
In the film, officers Slater and Michaels drive Fogell (aka McLovin) to the party instead of arresting him and later torch their own police car with Molotov cocktails, among other indiscretions.
Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair piece, Rogen and executive producer Judd Apatow said that Jonah Hill “immediately hated” Christopher Mintz-Plasse during their audition.
“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was f***ing with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,’” Rogen explained.
Apatow added: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why we’re hiring him. It couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.’”
Apatow recalled Mintz-Plasse acting “very caustic” during the third callback audition when he read with Jonah, adding that he “attacked Jonah and did improvs insulting Jonah”.
Upon its release, Superbad became a box office success and was adored by received critics and audiences alike.
However, in May, Apatow shared his proposed plot for a sequel, which included a spinoff of the characters in college.
Meanwhile, in June, Rogan posted in celebration of McLovin’s 41st birthday, encouraging fans to do the same.
