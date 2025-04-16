Seth Rogen’s Trump joke cut from awards ceremony after awkward response

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seth Rogen took a swipe at Donald Trump in a joke that was cut from an awards show co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

The actor and producer, who currently stars in Apple TV+ series The Studio, criticised the president while presenting at the Breakthrough Prize, a ceremony deemed “the Oscars of Science”.

Gracing the stage with Edward Norton, Rogen used the opportunity to question why high-profile figures in tech, in an evident reference to Elon Musk, would support Trump when his administration was actively defunding science.

But the comments never made it into the “full video” released by the ceremony.

The actor said, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s amazing that others in this room underwrote electing a man who, in the last week, single-handedly destroyed all of American science. It’s amazing how much good science you can destroy with $320m and RFK Jr, very fast.”

The outlet notes that his comments, heard by the award’s co-founders Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri Milner and Sergey Brin, “clearly made Norton uncomfortable”.

Rogen’s remarks were a nod to the fact that Trump has repeatedly defied scientifically proven notions and cut federal funding to research.

These cuts affect major scientific programs, and have lead to layoffs at Noaa and Nasa, as well as potentially 10,000 workers at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Funding cuts have also targeted NASA contracts, Covid research grants, and environmental grants, impacting institutions across the country.

Seth Rogen and Edward Norton at the Breakthrough Prize ( Youtube )

For example, there is concern that life-saving scientific work will be endangered by the Trump administration’s freezing of $2.2bn in federal research grants for Harvard University.

Rogen’s joke didn’t set the room alight, with Norton noting the “light applause” – a comment that made it into the edited ceremony despite the absence of the original joke.

A second quip made by Rogen, about physics prize winner Gerardus, was also edited out of the broadcast.

A spokesperson for the Breakthrough Prize Foundation said: “This year’s ceremony lasted longer than the prior few years, and several edits were made in order to meet the originally planned run time.”

The Independent has contacted Rogen for comment.

A survey recently found that 75 per cent of US-based scientists are considering leaving the country due to funding cuts implemented by the Trump administration.