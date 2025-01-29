Severance creator debunks long-standing theory about the show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Severance creator, Dan Erickson has moved to debunk a popular theory about the hit television show that oddly revolves around the English football team, Arsenal.

Fans of the popular Apple TV show, which has just started its critically acclaimed season two, are obsessed with uncovering the secrets behind the mysterious Lumon organisation.

Starring Adam Scott and Britt Lower as Lumon employees Mark S and Helly R, the psychological series sees staff undergo a procedure called “severance”, which divides their work and home lives completely in a daring experiment to find a work-life balance.

However, in an interview with GQ, Erickson said that one popular theory doing the rounds is just a coincidence.

Due to viewers scrutinising every single detail in the show, an unusual wrinkle has emerged that revolves around Arsenal. Attentive viewers have noticed that several minor characters share names with current members of the Premier League team.

These include Senator Angelo Arterta, much like Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta and his sons Declan and Kai (like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz). Alarm bells really started ringing when a character was introduced in episode two of the new season called Mr Saliba. French defender, William Saliba has played for Arsenal since 2022, having joined the club in 2019.

Fans are now suggesting that one of the writers on the show is a big Arsenal fan, given the numerous connections to the Gunners.

open image in gallery Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower in Severance ( Apple TV+ )

On Reddit, one person wrote: “I’ve noticed something interesting that might just be a wild coincidence, or maybe it’s a subtle nod from the show’s creators. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has two players, Declan (Rice) and Kai (Havertz), and in a way, you could say he’s their ‘father’ since he coaches and guides them.

“Now, here’s where it gets strange: there’s a new face character in Severance named Saliba—which also happens to be the name of another prominent Arsenal player, William Saliba. These names feel too specific to ignore.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The Independent’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, added: “One of the writers in Severance must be an Arsenal fan, given ‘Mr Saliba’”.

Another fan said: “The Arsenal references in Severance are getting on my nerves.”

Speaking to GQ, Erickson said: “I will be honest, I am just learning of this connection for the first time.

“Yeah, it may be that in some other life, in some other corner of my consciousness, I am a huge fan and did that intentionally. But I can't claim that. I can't claim any knowledge of that.”

open image in gallery Arsenal players William Saliba and Declan Rice ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

In a five-star review of the second season, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote: “Bottling the bolt-from-the-blue brilliance for a second season is infinitely tougher, but Severance pulls it off with style, balancing its various tones as expertly and effortlessly as a waiter during a Friday night rush. Thankfully, it is still one of the best shows on TV – certainly, one worth rushing home from the office to watch.”