Willie Garson, star of Sex and the City, dies aged 57, reports say

Sex and the City actor Willie Garson has died, according to reports. He was 57.

Actor Titus Welliver from Bosch broke the news of Willie’s passing in a post that read: “There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer,” alongside a photo of Garson.

The news was also shared on Twitter by actor, director and producer Rob Morrow who wrote: “Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy.”

Later, a family member confirmed the news to Variety; a cause of death has not been disclosed.

The actor, who was best known for his portrayal of Stanford Blatch in Sex and The City , also co-starred in the 2007 HBO series Jon from Cincinnati and he played Mozzie in the USA Network series White Collar from 2009 to 2014.

He also appeared in many other television shows including Aly McBeal, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Pushing Daisies andTaken.

Garson appeared in three films from the Farrelly brothers, Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, and Fever Pitch. Some of his other film work includes roles in John Malkovich, Freaky Friday, Labor Pains, and Out Cold.

Most recently, he was involved in the upcoming Sex and the City spin-off film, And Just Like That.

Speaking about the film recently, he said: “These are And Just Like That episodes...It’s an easy thing to talk about, you know — remake, reboot, they use all these horrible words — and for us, I don’t believe it’s either of those things. It’s new episodes about people that we know and their lives now, which has nothing to do with their lives 10 years ago.”

