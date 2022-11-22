Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell ‘angry’ over HBO adaptation
HBO series is an adaptation of Bushnell’s column of the same name
Candace Bushnell has said she feels “angry” that she did not make money from Sex and the City.
Bushnell wrote the Sex and the City column for The New York Observer, which was adapted by HBO into the hit series of the same name.
The series – which starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw – was hugely successful, running for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The franchise also spawned two films, released in 2008 and 2010.
Bushnell spoke about her column and the series during a recent appearance on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast.
“Everybody thinks that my life changed? It did not. I did not make a tonne of money from Sex and the City,” she said.
When asked how that makes her feel, Bushnell replied: “Angry. It makes me feel angry. And that’s one of the realities. The fact of the matter is, I’m fine, I’m OK, I’m doing OK, so I just keep working.”
Elsewhere on the podcast, Bushnell said that “women’s real sexuality looks a lot like Samantha Jones”.
Samantha is the sexually outspoken character in Sex and the City played by Kim Cattrall.
Exploring women who “live outside the box”, the 63-year-old said: “My question is always: What is women’s real sexuality when you take away the ‘I am dependent on a man’ aspect?
“What if women had their own money, and they had their own power? What does their sexuality look like? It looks a lot like Samantha Jones.”
Sex and the City returned last year with the HBO sequel series And Just Like That...
The majority of the central cast returned for the revival with the exception of Kim Cattrall as Samantha.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies