The creator of Sex and the City, Candace Bushnell, has admitted that the beloved TV adaptation of her book was “not very feminist”.

Speaking ahead of the release of the show’s spin-off, And Just Like That, Bushnell told The New York Post: “The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.”

She added: “The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways.”

Sex and the City, based on Bushnell’s book and Nineties dating column, followed Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall), a group of thirty-somethings, as they navigated the New York dating scene.

Much of it centred on Carrie’s ups and downs with the elusive and successful Mr Big, played by Chris Noth.

The new HBO sequel, which will debut in December, will not star Cattrall.

“I absolutely love Kim,” Bushnell said. “But it seems she wants to do other things, and she doesn’t feel like doing the show.

“Maybe she doesn’t want to be that character anymore.”