Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed the allegations against her Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.

In December 2021, Noth, who played Mr Big in the HBO series, was accused of sexual assault by two women.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred in 2004 and 2015, respectively, and were made after the actor, 67, returned to the spotlight thanks to the premiere of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That.

Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, was asked by The Hollywood Reporter what her reaction to the allegations were “as a producer” of the series.

She replied by saying: “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it, but I don’t think… I wasn’t reacting as a producer.”

Acknowledging how hard it was to speak about the subject, she added: “I should have worked on this because I’m just… it’s just...”

Parker, asked if she had spoken to Noth since the allegations surfaced, replied: “No.”

The actor was being interviewed alongside her husband Matthew Broderick, whom she stars alongside in Broadway play Plaza Suite.

Noth told The Independent in response to the claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in the ‘Sex and the City’ movie (Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The first incident is said to have occurred after the first anonymous woman, then 22 and named Zoe in the article, began receiving text messages from Noth, who is claimed to have sought her number out.

After several “flirty” texts, Noth asked Zoe to read a book he said he was interested in doing a project on. He is said to have asked her to return the book to his apartment and, when she did, it’s alleged he kissed her “as she stepped through the door”.

Noth is accused of then moving Zoe towards the bed, pulling off her shorts and raping her. “It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” Zoe said. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”

Zoe’s friend alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that there was “a weird change” in her when she returned from Noth’s hotel room. After being treated at the Cedars-Sinai medical centre, Zoe “wouldn’t say” who had allegedly assaulted her as she feared nobody would believe her. Zoe’s boss, though, did confirm she told her the next day.

“I was 25 at the time,” Zoe said, noting it was more than a decade before the #MeToo movement. “It was a lot. I didn’t know what to do.”

Chris Noth at the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere weeks before the allegations surfaced (Getty Images)

The second allegation comes from a woman (named Lily in the article) who was 26 at the time of the alleged incident in a New York nightclub in 2015. Noth was 60.

Lily claims that Noth asked her out for dinner to a location known to Sex and the City fans as the place where Carrie celebrates her 30th birthday.

As the restaurant closed, Lily claims Noth invited her back to his apartment to see his whiskey collection, and she agreed to go. While there, Lily alleges that Noth began kissing her, which she initially entertained. But then, Lily claims, Noth pulled his trousers down and forced himself on her.

“He was having sex with me from the back in a chair,” Lily told the outlet. “We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.”

Lily’s friend Alex described a “hysterical” phone call she had with Lily after she had allegedly left Noth’s apartment. Alex says that during the call, Lily accused Noth of “pretty forcibly” having sex with her.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

The Hollywood Reporter says it reviewed alleged texts Lily received from Noth soon afterwards, one of which said: “By the way I have to ask did you enjoy our night last week. I thought it was a lot of fun but I wasn’t quite sure how you felt.”

Zoe said seeing Noth in the spotlight again while promoting And Just Like That is what prompted her “to try to go public” with “who he is”.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)