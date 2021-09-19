Sex Education star Asa Butterfield has lashed out at fans for photographing him on a night out.

The actor, 24, is the star of the comedy-drama, which is currently Netflix’s most-watched title following the launch of its third season on Friday (17 September).

“I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out,” he wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning (19 September).

“It actually kills my mood and my night, f*** off, leave me be please,” he added, writing in a follow-up post: “Tweeting this from a cab home after I’ve had to slap multiple phones out my face tonight.”

It is unknown where Butterfield had been. His comments have been supported by his fans, who urged others to stop harassing celebrities on nights out.

Butterfield plays Otis in the Netflix series, which follows students at Moordale school as they contend with dilemmas in their personal lives, often related to sexual intimacy.

Asa Butterfield was left frustrated after being harassed by ‘Sex Education’ fans on a night out (Twitter @asabfb)

Gillian Anderson plays the therapist mother to Butterfield’s character.

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now.