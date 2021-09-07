Netflix has released the official trailer for the third season of teen drama Sex Education, and it looks like Moordale High will be going through some major changes.

The clip teases the arrival of strict new headteacher Hope Haddon (played by Girls actor Jemima Kirke), and shows her enforcing a number of unwelcome new rules, including school uniforms and outdated sex education lessons.

Highlights from the trailer show one student setting his crotch on fire, another carrying a pet goat, and there is, of course, a lot of public nudity.

All of the regular cast members are returning, including Asa Butterfield (Otis), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Connor Swindells (Adam), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Gillian Anderson (Jean) and Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie).

The new episodes will also see the introduction of some new characters, including non-binary student Cal, played by Dua Saleh, and the former headmaster Mr Groff’s older brother, Peter Groff, portrayed by Jason Isaacs.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

All eight episodes of Sex Education season three will arrive on Netflix on 17 September.