Sex Education star Tanya Reynolds has revealed her character will not be returning for the forthcoming fourth season.

The hit Netflix comedy-drama was renewed for another season back in September 2021.

Reynolds has played the eccentric character of Lily in the first three seasons of Sex Education, but disclosed in a new interview that she would not feature again.

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad,” she told Radio Times. “It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

She added: “I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me.”

Patricia Allison, who played Lily’s girlfriend Ola, also recently revealed that her character would not return for season four.

Lily and Ola in ‘Sex Education' (Netflix)

Also among the cast changes will be Simone Ashley, who announced that she is leaving Sex Education following her success on Bridgerton.

The actor initially played popular girl Olivia in Netflix’s teen drama before she was cast as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season two.

Sex Education can be streamed now on Netflix.