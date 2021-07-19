The first trailer for Sex Education season three has been released, with viewers sharing their reactions on social media.

The trailer for the third series of Netflix’s hit dramedy has got fans excited – but many noticed one familiar face is missing.

Framed as an advert for the show’s fictional setting of Moordale school, fans got a new look at their favourite characters ahead of the series’ return on 17 September.

The clip also introduces new character Miss Haddon – aka Hope – played by Girls star Jemima Kirke, who takes over from Mr Groff as Moordale’s new principal.

However, Gillian Anderson’s character Dr Jean Milburn was noticeably absent from the trailer.

According to the season’s synopsis, the forthcoming series is set in a new year.

“Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official and Jean has a baby on the way,” it reads. “Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.”

Newcomers to the cast also include Jason Isaacs, who will portray Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s successful and braggy older brother.

Recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh will also be making their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale. Indra Ove will star as Elsie’s foster mum, Anna.

Cast regulars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley and Mimi Keene are returning for the third season.

Responding to the trailer, Sex Education fans shared their excitement on social media, but also despaired at the lack of Anderson’s character.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“CAN’T WAIT TO GET HER BACK!!!!” wrote one person, sharing a GIF of Anderson in character.

“WHERE IS JEAN?! SHOW US JEAN!!” said someone else, with another adding: “we want jean.”

A fourth person added: “Yes, we love it. But where is Jean?”

“JUST WANT MY BABY BACK,” said another user in a post accompanied by multiple GIFs of Jean’s character.

Someone else added: “you really left out jean and eric and expect us to be okay with it? Bestie please.”

“You forgot the most important element JEAN,” said another person.

Despite Anderson’s absence from the trailer, the actor has been confirmed to return for season three.

The third season of Sex Education will arrive on Netflix on 17 September.