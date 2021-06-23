Sexy Beasts, a new Netflix dating show involving elaborate prosthetic make-up, has left viewers very confused.

The new reality series, which has just released its first trailer, appears to have been inspired by both First Dates and The Masked Singer. It sees participants dating one another while wearing masks and prosthetic make-up supplied by Hollywood make-up artists.

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney presents the show, which is based on a 2014 BBC Three series also called Sexy Beasts.

In the trailer, a woman disguised under a panda mask declares that she wants to have babies before she turns 28. A man wearing a beaver mask is also seen saying: “Ass first, personality second.”

Unsurprisingly, many viewers have been left with an array of questions about the wacky dating series.

“WTF did I just watch!?” tweeted one confused viewer, while another added: “Is this furreal?”

“This almost makes me want to cancel my subscription,” wrote another outraged viewer.

“Everyone involved with this show should be arrested,” succinctly tweeted somebody else.

Others also pointed out a slight flaw in the show’s concept.

“All those people are thin and attractive underneath the costumes so the ‘based on personality alone’ thing is a bit of a stretch,” one person tweeted.

Sexy Beasts will premiere on Netflix on 21 July.