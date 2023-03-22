Shadow and Bone fans make plea to Netflix as fantasy series takes No 1 spot from You

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shadow and Bone viewers have called on Netflix to renew the series for another season amid uncertainty over the show’s future.

The fantasy series, adapted from books by Leigh Bardugo, has claimed the No 1 spot in Netflix’s “most watched chart”, usurping the serial killer drama You.

Despite this, the series is yet to be renewed for a third run of episodes.

Following the release of the second season on 16 March, fans of the series are petitioning the streaming service to commission a season three, with plenty of Bardugo’s source material still yet to make it to screen.

“I finished [Shadow and Bone season two] and just wow. Last episode was complete and total chaos they really threw every storyline in there but i’m soooo here for it,” one fan wrote. “Plz plz @netflix renew @shadowandbone_ bc i NEED NEED more of this in my life.”

“PLS PLS PLS RENEW SHADOW AND BONE I WILL DIE IF YOU DONT NETFLIX PLS,” another exaggeratedly begged.

“I need season 3 of Shadow and Bone so bad they better renew it,” someone else wrote, while one fan threatened that they would be “unsubscribing and pirating all your shows” if the series wasn’t renewed.

“The entire cast of Shadow and Bone is F***ING GOD TIER!” another person wrote. “Season 2 is INCREDIBLE AND I NEED @netflix to RENEW FOR SEAOSN THREE RIGHT THE F*** NOW.”

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev in episode 201 of 'Shadow and Bone’ (DÃVID LUKÃCS/NETFLIX)

In the past, Netflix has cancelled a number of popular series after the two-season mark, such as Sense8 and Altered Carbon.

Earlier this year, the streamer shocked viewers by declining to renew 1899 for a second season, despite the fact that the German-language thriller had featured prominently in the Top 10.

Following the announcement, a Change.org petition was launched by a fan, unsuccessfully calling on Netflix to agree to a U-turn and renew the series.