Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mike Shouhed: The Shahs of Sunset star charged with domestic violence

Bravo reality TV star was arrested on 27 March

Amanda Whiting
Wednesday 27 July 2022 17:30
<p> Mike Shouhed</p>

Mike Shouhed

(Getty Images)

Mike Shouhed, the star of the Bravo reality show The Shahs of Sunset, is facing 14 criminal charges, including domestic violence and battery.

The 43-year-old is also being charged with unlawfully attempting to dissuade a victim from making a report, and is facing additional weapons charges related to the unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

Shouhed’s fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen has confirmed via her attorney Joshua Ritter that she is the alleged victim in the case, according to a report by People magazine.

Shouhed was previously arrested on allegations of intimate partner violence with injury on 27 March in Los Angeles, where the real estate broker filmed Shahs until the series was cancelled following his arrest.

He was released after posting $50,000 bail.

Recommended

On Tuesday (26 July), Shouhed pled “not guilty” to all charges, and he is due back in court this August.

Shouhed and Ben-Cohen publicly announced their engagement in August 2021, during a Shahs of Sunset reunion special.

The Independent has contacted Mike Shouhed’s legal representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in