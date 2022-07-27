Mike Shouhed, the star of the Bravo reality show The Shahs of Sunset, is facing 14 criminal charges, including domestic violence and battery.

The 43-year-old is also being charged with unlawfully attempting to dissuade a victim from making a report, and is facing additional weapons charges related to the unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

Shouhed’s fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen has confirmed via her attorney Joshua Ritter that she is the alleged victim in the case, according to a report by People magazine.

Shouhed was previously arrested on allegations of intimate partner violence with injury on 27 March in Los Angeles, where the real estate broker filmed Shahs until the series was cancelled following his arrest.

He was released after posting $50,000 bail.

On Tuesday (26 July), Shouhed pled “not guilty” to all charges, and he is due back in court this August.

Shouhed and Ben-Cohen publicly announced their engagement in August 2021, during a Shahs of Sunset reunion special.

The Independent has contacted Mike Shouhed’s legal representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.