Shane Warne biopic ‘beyond disrespectful’, daughter says

Channel 9’s two-part biopic about the legendary Australian cricketer is scheduled to air sometime next year

Maanya Sachdeva
Thursday 15 September 2022 12:38
Comments
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies aged 52

Shane Warne’s daughters have criticised Australia’s Nine Network for promoting a two-part telemovie about the late cricketer’s life “only six months after his passing”.

Warne, considered one of the greatest cricket players of all time, died from a heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand in March this year. He was 52.

Warne’s older daughter Brooke, 24, has now called out Channel 9 for “dramatising his life and our families [sic] life six months after he passed away” on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (14 September).

“You’re beyond disrespectful,” Brooke’s post reportedly read.

“Spin king” Warne worked as a commentator at the Nine Network for more than two decades. As per the BBC’s report, the media company began working on a two-part biopic – titled Warnie – weeks after the cricketer died.

His younger daughter Summer, 20, also criticised Channel 9 for “trying to make money off” Warne’s death “only six months after his passing”.

She shared Australian newspaper Herald Sun’s Instagram post about the forthcoming series to her Stories, early Thursday morning (15 September).

Alongside it, she wrote: “I would really like to know what goes through people’s heads to think this is okay?”

“Channel 9, your [sic] a disgrace,” she continued, adding, “Have some respect.”

(Instagram @summerwarne)

(Instagram @summerwarne)

Their posts come after the network confirmed the miniseries, scheduled to air over two nights next year, at a programming launch at Sydney’s Luna Park on Wednesday.

Following the criticism from Warne’s family, a spokesperson for Nine told Guardian Australia: “Our mini-series we know will be a celebration of the life of an extraordinary Australian – a man who lived life large and loved passionately.

“We have enormous respect for Shane and all his achievements, and our hope is all Australians including Warnie’s family will feel the program honours his legacy and life.”

Warne’s manager James Erskine has also critcised the production.

In a statement to the Herald Sun in June, he said: “[Warne’s] only been dead for a couple of months and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Warne’s daughters honoured their father with heartfelt posts on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Posting two pictures of Warne and her, Summer wrote: ‘Happy birthday Dad, 53 Today” with a heart emoji.

“Thank you for the 20 years of memories we shared together I will cherish them always,” she continued, adding, “wish I had more time with you on this earth and I could give you a big hug. I would do anything to see your big smile one last time.

“Forever and always missing you dad, I love you.”

“Today will always be your day,” Brooke captioned her own post, on Tuesday (13 September).

