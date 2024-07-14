Support truly

Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty has died, aged 53.

The American actor died of breast cancer on Saturday (13 July) after being diagnosed with the disease in 2015.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” her publicist, Leslie Sloane, said in a statement, confirming the cause of her death.

Doherty went into remission in 2017 but in February 2020, she confirmed the cancer had returned to stage four.

In June 2023, the actor shared a video of the brain radiation treatment she was receiving, revealing her cancer had spread to her brain.

Five months later, Doherty told her fans the cancer had spread to her bones, but said that she would keep fighting the disease through treatment because “I’m not done with living”.

Doherty’s career was launched when she was 11 after being cast in short-lived series Little House on the Prairie in 1982, playing Jenny Wilder.

That same year, she voiced a character in animated film The Secret of NIMH and, later that decade, appeared opposite Helen Hunt and Sarah Jessica Parker in Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Reese Witherspoon in the family drama series Our House.

After a role in the 1988 cult film Heathers, Doherty shot to global fame after being cast as Brenda Walsh in teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

She left the show after four season in 1994 and, 14 years later, was cast in a reboot produced by The CW. It was reported Doherty was paid up to $50,000 per episode.

Another of her defining roles came courtesy of Beverly Hills, 90210 creator Aaron Spelling in 1998: Prue Halliwell in Charmed, a series about three sisters who are witches.

It was claimed that Doherty’s departure from the series, after three seasons, was due to behind-the-scenes tensions with her co-star Alyssa Milano.

In February 2024, Doherty claimed she was fired after Milano issued an “ultimatum” to producers – something Milano denied.

open image in gallery Shannen Doherty in ‘Charmed’ ( The WB )

Earlier this year, Doherty shared a “miraculous” health update, describing a new kind of treatment that she said felt like God “is intervening”.

She told her fans on an episode of her podcast Let’s Be Clear: “I’m on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see’ And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier.”

More to follow