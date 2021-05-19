Ozzy Osbourne claims wife Sharon is ‘the most un-racist person I’ve ever met’

Ozzy Osbourne has claimed that his wife Sharon is the “most un-racist person I’ve ever met” following her exit from The Talk.

Sharon Osbourne quit the US daytime chat show in March, after a controversial on-air debate about racism with co-presenter Sheryl Underwood.

Speaking to Billy Morrison on SiriusXM, the former Black Sabbath singer claimed that his wife had “been through the mill of it”.

“All I can tell you... she’s possibly the most un-racist person I’ve ever met. And I’m not just saying that, you know,” he added.

“But she’s weathered the storm. She’s marching on. I mean, but it’s still an unpleasant issue. It’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tar with that brush and it’s very hard to shake up.”

In the incident before her exit from The Talk, Sharon had defended her friend and fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan over his controversial criticism of the high-profile TV interview given by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

This led to a dispute with Underwood, who said she was giving “validation” to “racist views” in her support of Morgan.

Sharon reacted strongly to the suggestion, claiming she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair”, as she clutched a tissue and told Underwood: “And don’t you try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me.”

Broadcaster CBS said the presenter’s behaviour towards Underwood “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”, and she later issued an apology on social media.

“To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,” she wrote.

“I panicked, felt blindsided, and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”