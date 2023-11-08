Sharon Stone says Sony studio executive exposed himself to her in a meeting

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Stone has spoken out about an alleged incident of sexual harassment in her early career.

The film star has been an advocate for women’s rights in the entertainment industry and detailed some of her #MeToo experiences in her 2021 autobiography, The Beauty of Living Twice.

In the latest edition of the podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Stone, 65, spoke about how men would tend to focus on her looks upon first meeting her as a young woman in Hollywood.

She then spoke about an encounter with an unnamed Sony executive who she says exposed himself to her during a meeting.

The Independent has reached out to Sony for comment.

“I’d been here [in LA], like, a couple of years, and I wore my best outfit [to this meeting], and I still remember so clearly because when you’re young you have just your one good outfit,” Stone told host Ripa. “I was so excited to wear my special outfit and to meet the head of Sony.

“He is pacing around the office and he’s doing the exact same thing, [saying], ‘Oh, it’s true what they say about you,’ and, ‘You’re the most gorgeous. We haven’t seen anyone like you in decades. Everybody’s talking about you and looking at you…You’re the most articulate. You’re so smart and beautiful, and that hair.’”

Sharon Stone (Getty Images for Housing Works)

Stone then claimed that the executive then “came walking right up in front of me and he said, ‘But first...’ and he took his penis right out in my face.”

“Of course, I was very young, and what I do when I’m nervous, because I’m basically a very bubbly person, I started laughing,” Stone continued.

“I started laughing and crying at the same time, and I couldn’t stop because I became hysterical. I couldn’t stop, so he didn’t know what to do. So, of course, he put it away and he went through this door behind his desk.”

She then added that the executive’s assistant eventually led her out of the room, before adding that this was “not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career”.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, released on Wednesday (8 November), the Basic Instinct star spoke about how, when writing her memoir, the “biggest concern of all” was whether she was going to name names of the people who’d mistreated her in her career.

“I specifically did not name names in my book, because it’s a pointless exercise, they know who they are,” she explained. “They so know who they are – I haven’t worked in 20 years.”