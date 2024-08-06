Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

*Warning – Spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season two ahead*

House of the Dragon aired its season two finale on Sunday, setting up an epic battle between two sides of the fractured Targaryen family.

The episode opens with Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who has assumed power after injuring his brother King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), wreaking havoc on a cliff-side settlement with his formidable dragon, Vhagar. It is later revealed that this town is named Sharp Point and that many innocents have perished.

Many viewers were left questioning the significance of the dwelling as its name was mentioned repeatedly throughout the episode, inspiring Aegon’s escape from King’s Landing and Rhaenyra’s attack on Aemond.

According to HBO’s official map of Westeros, Sharp Point is the closest land-dwelling to Dragonstone, where Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the blacks reside, meaning its destruction would send a powerful message.

However, according to showrunner Ryan Condal, there was another strategic impulse behind Aemond’s attack

“Aemond lashes out,” Condal said in the “Inside the Episode” featurette that aired after the finale. “It’s also a strategic act because Sharp Point is the seat of House Massey, who serves on Rhaenyra’s council. It’s a punishment to them for siding with the pretender.”

open image in gallery Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) in ‘House of the Dragon’ ( Theo Whiteman/HBO )

Indeed, Gormon Massey (played by Notting Hill star James Dreyfus) serves on Rhaenyra’s Black Council, though he has had little to say so far.

Lord Massey’s daughter, Elinda Massey (Jordon Stevens), who serves as Rhaenyra’s handmaiden, has had more impact on the series. She’s the one in the red cloak who travels to King’s Landing in secret and spreads the word that Rhaenyra is looking for Targaryen bastards to become dragon riders.

It’s unclear whether Aemond knows about Elinda’s subterfuge; however, it would serve as severe retribution for her infiltration of King’s Landing.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The finale of House of the Dragon has been met with mixed reviews. Writing for The Independent, television critic Nick Hilton delivered a two-star verdict: “A problem the show has had from its outset is that it is moving inexorably towards the deaths of its main and favoured characters.

“This second season has been a desperate attempt to pump the brakes, to delay the onset of a war that will leave only a few, thinly written, survivors. It is why the leftover plot feels so desiccated; the juicy meat of literal fire and blood is being withheld.”

Despite the episode featuring notable character reunions, viewers complained that it didn’t feel climactic – and instead focused on setting up what looks to be a more action-packed third season.

The third season of House of the Dragon will begin production in 2025.