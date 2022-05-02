‘I don’t know if it was healthy’: Nina Dobrev’s boyfriend Shaun White shares confused reaction to Vampire Diaries
Olympic snowboarder is currently dating the show’s star
Olympic snowboarder Shaun White has shared his opinion on The Vampire Diaries.
The athlete is currently dating Nina Dobrev, who starred as Elena Gilbert in the hit CW series opposite Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley.
White discussed his thoughts on the series while fielding questions from fans on TikTok.
“I liked it,” he said. “It was good.”
The athlete said that he began watching the series while Dobrev had been away shooting a film in Canada.
“I wasn’t going to see her for like three months so I was like, ‘oh this will be cool, I’ll start the show,’” he explained. “I’ll see her without seeing her.”
Asked for his opinion on The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017, White said: “It was cool but it got a little dark.”
The 35-year-old continued: “She was like the love interest of all the guys on the show and I found myself really rooting for them. I’m like, ‘Am I in the way?’
“I don’t know if that was healthy or not, but I did watch the show and it was really funny.”
He added: “I can’t wait for season nine.”
Although fans have long been waiting for another season of the supernatural series, a ninth series is yet to be confirmed.
