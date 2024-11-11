Shayne Ward reacts to Strictly Come Dancing departure: ‘I felt like this was it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Shayne Ward has said he “felt like this was it” just before the judges chose to kick him out of the dance competition.

The Coronation Street star and X Factor winner was sent home in controversial and dramatic circumstances. Ward and professional dancer Nancy Xu were casualties of the show’s first split decision this season.

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both opted to save Ward in the split decision, choosing instead to send home composer Wynne Evans.

But when Anton Du Beke chose to save Evans, head judge Shirley Ballas was given the deciding vote - and she also opted to save the opera singer.

Speaking on Strictly - It Takes Two on Monday, Ward told presenter Fleur East of the moment the judges were casting their votes: “Weirdly enough I kind of felt like this was it. One thing that Nancy would always say to me is just never give up which I didn’t, and we knew we were gonna give it our all.

open image in gallery Nancy Xu and Shayne Ward performing the Rumba during Saturday’s live show ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

“But, sometimes you trust your gut and I kind of felt like, you know when you can hear that heartbeat going, I thought, ‘my name’s gonna be called out’.”

“I always turn to Nancy and say, ‘it’s gonna be OK’, and it was, it’s OK, but yeah, sad ending.”

In an emotional show, which saw Xu reduced to tears as the dance partners watched back their highlight reel over the season, Ward spoke of the special connection he had built with his teacher, partner and mentor.

“What stood out for me was the connection that we had together, not just through that song but through the whole of the eight weeks that we got to spend together,” he said.

“That’s all built on trust, I trust her so much and I was so pleased that she trusted me as well.”

He added: “I’m gonna miss Nancy so much, it’s amazing just to see how far we have come together, and that she was able to turn these two left feet into one left, one right.”

“I’ve had honestly the most amazing time thanks to this beautiful person here, and she brought out the best in me.”

open image in gallery Nancy Xu honours Shayne Ward after ‘Strictly’ elimination ( Instagram )

Xu said she was “gutted” to leave the show, adding that she was “lucky” to be partnered with an “amazing actor” to create powerful performances. She added: I had so much faith in him.”

Yesterday, Xu hinted that Ward had been unfairly treated while on the show, particularly after he was allocated what is perceived by many to be a more challenging dance - the rumba - than the ones given to other contestants.

She said in a lengthy Instagram post: “I’m so sorry that the whole journey you received criticised seems more than you should, and people forget that you are coming from zero! To put up every Saturday night show like you did, you should deserve something better! [sic].”

The post came after Ward had received criticism after being deemed to be “overconfident” in the first episode.

Xu continued: “But I want you to know that there is something bigger and better is on its way to coming to you! And by the time you receive more fair results! I [am] definitely gutted that our journey has cut like this!

“For me, you have already been a winner since our very first day rehearsals together. Your humble, kindness, and respect for me are beyond then everything! Not even mention how amazing you are performing every Saturday night on the dance floor!