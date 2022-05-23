Marvel released the first trailer for its forthcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last week.

Focusing on the character of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the series follows a lawyer who becomes imbued with the supernatural powers of the Hulk.

The series is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, and is one of several Disney+ series to launch during the MCU’s “Phase Four”.

Others have included WandaVision, Hawkeye and Moon Knight, and the forthcoming Ms Marvel, as well as theatrically released films including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While much is still unknown about She-Hulk, a number of details have already been released. The debut trailer gives fans their first proper look at the series’ aesthetic and tone.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law...

Who’s in the cast?

Taking the lead in She-Hulk is Tatiana Maslany, the Canadian actor best known for her role in the sci-fi series Orphan Black.

Maslany has also appeared in films such as Destroyer, Stronger and Eastern Promises.

Maslany in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (Marvel Studios)

A number of actors from previous Marvel films are also reprising their roles for this series, the most prominent being Mark Ruffalo, who returns as Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk.

Tim Roth and Benedict Wong will return as Emile Blonsky and Wong, respectively.

Ginger Gonzaga (Champions) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Good Wife) will also take on regular roles, as will Jameela Jamil, who plays Jennifer Walters’s rival.

When is the series released?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is confirmed to debut on Disney+ on 17 August 2022.

As has been the case with previous Marvel series, She-Hulk will enjoy a staggered release, with new episodes arriving weekly after the premiere.

It will consist of nine episodes.