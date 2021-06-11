Jameela Jamil has signed on to play the character of supervillain Titania in Disney Plus's forthcoming Marvel series She-Hulk.

She-Hulk follows the story of Jennifer Walters, a skilled lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (the Incredible Hulk) who is gunned down by a kingpin who has a vendetta against her.

Jennifer received a blood transfusion from Bruce which gives her her Hulk powers. However, in contrast to him, she maintains the vast majority of her intelligence, personality and emotional control.

British actor Jamil, who has also starred in NBC’s sitcom The Good Place,will play Titania, a villain created by Jim Shooter who was first introduced to the Marvel-verse in 1984.

The She-Hulk series is directed by Anu Valia and Kat Coiro, with Jessica Gao as head writer.

Jamil will be joining other cast members namely Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

✕ The Incredible Hulk - Trailer 1

Roth is set to return as The Abomination and Ruffalo will make a comeback as The Hulk.

According to the comics, Titania fought in the secret wars going up against many legends, most eminently She-Hulk, in a battle that would cause a long-lasting rivalry between the two ladies with super strength.

One excited fan wrote on Twitter: “Marvel is giving me ALL the south Asian representation and I want to cry this is literally a dream come true.”

Since starring in The Good Place, Jamil has landed roles in DuckTales, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Crossing Swords. She also serves as a judge on HBO Max’s voguing competition series Legendary.

She-Hulk will reportedly be released in 2022.