She-Hulk: Fans spot WWE Superstar in first trailer for new Marvel series
Blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo was spotted by eagle-eyed wrestling fans
Viewers have spotted a familiar face from the world of wrestling in the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
The series is set to be released on Disney+ later this year, and takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gets her own version of the Incredible Hulk’s superpowers.
Mark Ruffalo reprises his role of Bruce Banner (AKA the Hulk) from previous Marvel films, with Tim Roth and Benedict Wong also reappearing.
However, it’s another person in particular who seems to have caught the eye of fans in the trailer: former WWE Superstar David Otunga.
Near the end of the trailer, Maslany’s character is seen using a dating app as She-Hulk, while commenting: “Is there anything more depressing than dating in your thirties?”
We are then shown a quick cycle through a number of first dates, including with a character played by Otunga.
He can be seen flexing his muscles across the dinner table at Jennifer.
Otunga shared the trailer on Twitter, writing: “I had to show off my biceps for #SheHulk I couldn’t help it! I can’t wait for you all to see it!”
She-Hulk debuts on Disney+ on 17 August.
