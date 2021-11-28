Sheridan Smith reportedly became “upset” after being interviewed on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The actor and singer, 40, will appear on Saturday’s episode of the ITV series (27 November) alongside Gary Barlow, with whom she has recorded a Christmas duet, as well as Jeremy Clarkson, Riz Ahmed and Sting.

However, it’s being claimed that she had a fight with her team following the appearance and made accusations of “male chauvinism” after recording had ended.

A source told The Sun: “She claimed the atmosphere was chauvinistic and there was an air of misogyny. She also claimed that she felt she had not been treated with kindness.”

A spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that Sheridan “appeared to become upset” after her time on the show despite seemingly having “a great time” during filming.

They added that this prompted Ross to ask Smith if she was OK, to which she responded: “Don’t worry, it’s not you.”

“So Jonathan assumed it was a personal matter between Sheridan and the group of people she’d come with,” the statement continued.

Sheridan Smith ‘appeared to become upset’ after being interviewed on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ (Getty Images)

“We will investigate immediately. I hope Sheridan knows we would never take a claim of this kind lightly.”

The Independent has contacted Smith for comment.

A spokesperson ITV told The Independent: “When booking the show we are always keen to ensure we are diverse and inclusive to all. We treat all our guests with respect and courtesy.”

