Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Roman has revealed that she and co-star Shia LaBeouf did not always get along on set.

Carlson Roman and LaBeouf starred as siblings Ren and Louis in the Disney series Even Stevens, which ran for three seasons from 2000 to 2003.

The actor reflected on her time on the show and her relationship with her former co-star in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel.

“There’s also some kind of ‘set politics,” she said of her time on Even Stevens.

“Here’s some tea for you guys. Every set has some people that don’t get along. On my set, from time to time it was like, me and Shia, but I think there were other people that didn’t gel well as well.”

The 37-year-old went on to say that LaBeouf’s father was “a very negative presence amongst everybody” on the set of the show.

Honey Boy is a quasi-autobiographical film written by LaBeouf that was released in 2019. In it, he dramatised his relationship with his father, which was depicted as painful and abusive.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of LaBeouf for comment.

Carlson Roman added that she and LaBeouf used to share David Hasselhoff’s dressing room, revealing that Even Stevens filmed in the same soundstage previously used by Baywatch.

It was recently reported that LaBeouf is planning a comeback to acting, with the actor reportedly landing his first film role since FKA Twigs’s abuse allegations against him.

The casting comes less than a year after the actor was sued by his former partner, singer and actor FKA twigs, for alleged sexual battery, assault and the infliction of emotional distress.

Another ex-girlfriend, costume designer Karolyn Pho, also alleged that LeBeouf was abusive towards her. Around the same time, he was fired from Olivia Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling amid reports of problematic behaviour on-set.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.