Shirley Ballas has given fans an update on her health after several Strictly Come Dancing viewers raised concerns over “lumps” they had apparently noticed in her armpit.

Over the weekend, the head judge of the BBC reality show shared a message to Instagram revealing that she had booked a doctor’s appointment to address viewers’ concerns.

The 61-year-old has since given fans another update via a video post shared to Instagram yesterday (20 October) following her doctor’s appointment.

In the video, Ballas explained that a doctor had examined her underarm and breasts but “couldn’t feel anything”.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to say I popped to the doctor this morning. She did an underarm test and breast test,” said Ballas.

“She couldn’t feel anything although she also thought that she saw something when I lifted my arm up so… maybe it was cameras, lighting, not sure.”

The professional dancer went on to say, however, that the doctor had discovered her hormone levels to be “all over the place” and added that she will be having “full blood work done” on Friday (22 October).

“Lump and Body MOT for women,” Ballas wrote in the caption to the video.

She continued: “Dear all, thank you so much for making me aware of a lump you all saw under my arm. I am so grateful to have so many beautiful kind caring humans looking out for me.”

“Hormones could be the reason for exhaustion, sleepless nights and a few more things going on,” she wrote.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’m so happy I went for a check up today. Ladies let me know how your hormones are? Do you self-check? Hugs to all #breastcheck #hormones.”

Ballas has previously spoken about her family history of cancer. She recently had a scare in June when she found a lump in her shoulder but said her doctor “seems to think it will be fine”.

In 2019, she had her breast implants removed in order to reduce the risk of developing the disease, as implants can block early signs of it being detected.