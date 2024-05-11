Shogun viewers ‘conflicted’ over news of show’s future

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Shogun fans are not too happy about news of the show’s future.

The series has become one of the year’s most-watched, not to mention most acclaimed, successes since its premiere in February, with particular praise heaped upon lead stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Upon its release, creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks said the series, an adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel, was designed as a limited series, meaning it would not be continuing beyond its 10 episodes.

However, seemingly in an attempt to capitalise on the show’s acclaim, this decision has appeared to have been reversed, with news that Sanada has signed up to a second season.

It’s been reported by Deadline that Sanada looks poised to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Should a second season proceed, the series will compete in the Best Drama category at the forthcoming Emmys as opposed to Limited Series.

However, while Shogun was well-received by viewers, the decision to continue the show is not being taken so warmly. Many have expressed cautious excitement about Sanada’s possible return, but said they believe a continuation could dent the minseries’s legacy.

“SHOGUN IS PERFECT AS A MINISERIES AND DOES NOT NEED A SECOND SEASON!” one person wrote in response to the news, with another stating: “Conflicted… #Shogun DOES NOT need a second season! It was a PERFECT 10 episode limited series. A masterpiece.”

One viewer waded in: ”I think they should leave it at season one since the books end. We have seen what happens when you milk stuff,” with an additional fan stating: “Should just leave it as a limited series, continuing will take away the compliment on how good it really was.”

Addressing a potential second season earlier this year, Kondo told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t know. I keep saying it’s like we want to let everyone be on the same page when it comes to the book. And hopefully now the TV audience and the book audience are on the same page with what the story is and where it resolves.

“I think if we had a story, if we could find a story, we would be open to it. But I don’t think that anyone ever wants to be out over their skis without a roadmap and everything. And it’s also just about, do people want more of it?”

Hiroyuki Sanada will reportedly return in ‘Shogun’ season two ( Hulu )

Marks added: “But it’s also about, not even topping the book, but, how do you even equal the roadmap that Clavell laid out? And I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t know if Clavell could have done it either. That’s probably why he moved on to other books too, right? He knew what he had done. Yeah, it’s a tough one.”

The Independent has contacted Hulu for comment.