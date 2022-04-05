Sienna Miller says she’s reached ‘a point of nihilism’ in her acting career

Sienna Miller has revealed in a new interview that she has “reached a point of nihilism” in her career due to people’s perceptions of her acting capabilities.

Miller, who turned 40 last December, was catapulted to Hollywood fame after her performances in Layer Cake and Alfie, both ofwhich were released in 2004.

However, in part due to her deep-rooted interest in fashion, the British-American actor struggled to win over some viewers and journalists – despite several critically acclaimed performances in films such as American Woman, Foxcatcher (2014) and High-Rise (2015).

In a new interview with Elle magazine, Miller admitted that, while she has previously grown frustrated at the fact that her acting talents have repeatedly been underestimated, she’s now “reached a point of nihilism”.

Miller told the publication she isn’t sure what else she has to do to be taken seriously as an actor.

“I feel like, from a young age, I’ve proven myself,” she said. “Without sounding arrogant, because I’m riddled with insecurity and the lowest self-esteem – and that’s the truth, I’m not just saying it – but I think I’ve reached a point of nihilism, which I’m quite happy about.

“I don’t know whether that’s [because of] Covid, but I just don’t really care. I do just wish that people would be a bit more original in their thoughts,” the Golden Globe-nominated actor continued.

The actor will next be seen in the Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal, which is scheduled for release later this month.

In the six-part limited series, Miller plays the role of Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of a politician, whose world is thrown into turmoil after her husband James (Rupert Friend) is accused of rape by a colleague with whom he’d had an affair.

Anatomy of a Scandal will be released on Netflix on 15 April.