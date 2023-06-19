Apple TV+ has shared some great news for viewers currently enjoying one of the most promising new shows of the year.

For the last six weeks, subscribers have been enjoying the dystopian mystery series Silo, which stars Mission: Impossible and Dune actor Rebecca Ferguson.

The series, based on the books by Hugh Howey, is set in a subterranean city with 144 floors, whose residents unquestioningly lock themselves away from the outside world due to the belief they will die within minutes if they leave.

However, Ferguson’s character, Juliette, uncovers a conspiracy that was first sussed out by characters played by David Oyelowo and Rashida Jones in the thrilling opening two episodes. The following episodes see Juliette’s lifer thrown into danger when she threatens to expose her discovery.

While Silo may spin its wheels to eke out a story over 10 episodes, there is no denying that he potential for the series is huge – and Apple TV+ agrees: the show has officially been renewed for a second season.

Other actors in the series include Geraldine James, Tim Robbins, Common, Will Patton and Harriet Walter.

The season one finale will air on 30 June, with season two expected to arrive in 2023.

Following news of its renewal, Silo is a must for sci-fi fans – and is yet another strong showing for Apple TV+ after the release of a series branded “Succession for wine drinkers” and Platonic, a new rom-com starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

