Simon Amstell sent Christine Lampard into a panic as he criticised Loose Women while appearing on Lorraine.

The stand-up comedian appeared on the ITV chat show on Friday (6 August) morning to discuss his forthcoming tour when he spoke to host Lampard about his experiences of lockdown.

“It’s been a terrible business,” Amstell said. “I’ve had to be just sat at home watching awful daytime TV for most of it.”

“Excuse me? Clearly not this show,” Lampard joked, with the comic replying: “Not this, no. But like Loose Women, that kind of thing.”

“Don’t go there!” Lampard, who is a regular panelist and host of Loose Women, replied.

“Oh, no I love Loose Women,” Amstell said. “It’s very modern now, isn’t it? Do you remember when it was just white women? But now they’ve really figured it out, finally.”

Lampard laughed: “They’ve got it, we’ve nailed it,” with Amstell adding: “It was a different time, wasn’t it? It was a different time, 2016.”

Viewers watching Lorraine found the moment hilarious, with one commenting: “Simon Amstell just nailed ITV Daytime programmes whilst appearing on it perfectly just now! Utterly brilliant and has made ITV editors panic so much. Brilliant.”

“Loving @SimonAmstell on #Lorraine what a way to start a Friday morning! Hilarious,” another wrote.