Simon Cowell reportedly ‘lucky to be alive’ after second e-bike crash in two years
‘Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face’
Simon Cowell is reportedly “lucky to be alive” after suffering a second electric bike accident near his west London home last Thursday (24 January).
The Britain’s Got Talent judge was sent flying over the bike’s handlebars when navigating a wet patch on the road, a source confirmed to The Sun and TMZ.
According to the reports, Cowell was driving his e-bike at the speed of 20mph when the accident occurred.
“Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face – he looked like something from Phantom of the Opera,” the source told The Sun.
The 62-year-old was then reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital with a broken arm and possible concussion. He was discharged the same day, with a bright yellow cast and orders to rest, the source said.
The Independent has reached out to Cowell’s representatives for a comment.
News of Cowell’s e-bike crash comes 18 months after the prominent British media personality and reality TV judge broke his back while testing out his new £10,000 e-bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home.
After surgery for his back, Cowell quipped: “Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”
The source, who confirmed Cowell had been involved in a second e-bike misadventure, told The Sun: “Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike — but he will start wearing a helmet.”
Earlier this year, it was reported that Cowell had proposed to 44-year-old socialite Lauren Silverman after nine years together.
According to People, Cowell popped the question during a family holiday in Barbados.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies