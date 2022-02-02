Simon Cowell reportedly ‘lucky to be alive’ after second e-bike crash in two years

Simon Cowell is reportedly “lucky to be alive” after suffering a second electric bike accident near his west London home last Thursday (24 January).

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was sent flying over the bike’s handlebars when navigating a wet patch on the road, a source confirmed to The Sun and TMZ.

According to the reports, Cowell was driving his e-bike at the speed of 20mph when the accident occurred.

“Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face – he looked like something from Phantom of the Opera,” the source told The Sun.

The 62-year-old was then reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital with a broken arm and possible concussion. He was discharged the same day, with a bright yellow cast and orders to rest, the source said.

The Independent has reached out to Cowell’s representatives for a comment.

News of Cowell’s e-bike crash comes 18 months after the prominent British media personality and reality TV judge broke his back while testing out his new £10,000 e-bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home.

After surgery for his back, Cowell quipped: “Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

The source, who confirmed Cowell had been involved in a second e-bike misadventure, told The Sun: “Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike — but he will start wearing a helmet.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Cowell had proposed to 44-year-old socialite Lauren Silverman after nine years together.

According to People, Cowell popped the question during a family holiday in Barbados.