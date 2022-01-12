Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are engaged after dating for 9 years

Simon Cowell is engaged to Lauren Silverman after nine years together.

Silverman’s reps confirmed the news to The Independent.

The 62-year-old America’s Got Talent judge reportedly proposed to the 44-year-old socialite on Christmas Eve in Barbados.

According to People, Cowell popped the question during a family holiday.

The duo went on a walk together when Cowell surprised Silverman by proposing on the beach. The couple’s seven-year-old son Eric and Silverman’s eldest son Adam were also present during the special moment.

They are both super happy,” a source told the outlet. “They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

(Getty Images)

Cowell and Silverman first met in 2004 at a resort on the Caribbean island. The two began their relationship in 2013 when Silverman was still married to Simon’s former friend Andrew.

In 2018, when Cowell received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he said during his acceptance speech that Silverman has been his “rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with”.

In another 2019 interview with OK! Magazine, Cowell spoke of his relationship with his fiancé during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realise whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” he said. “And we really really did.”

“So to answer your question... yes, the romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever.”