Simon McCoy becomes latest presenter to depart GB News, citing ‘personal reasons’
Eamonn Holmes will be taking over his morning slot
Simon McCoy has become the latest senior figure to leave GB News after just nine months at the network.
McCoy is leaving in January for “personal reasons”, with his morning slot on the much derided, right-leaning news channel to be taken over by former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes and ex Sky News newsreader Isabel Webster.
The chief executive of GB News, Angelos Frangopoulos, told The Telegraph: “We remain open to ways we can work with him [McCoy] again in future.”
Before quitting the BBC in March, McCoy worked at the corporation for almost 18 years and became popular for his deadpan delivery and humorous asides.
The departure of veteran broadcaster McCoy comes after that of Andrew Neil who, in September, resigned as GB News’s lead presenter and chairman.
Neil has since described the channel as a “shambles” and a “Ukip tribute band”.
He said: “The big mistake I made – and it was a huge mistake, and it did cause pain and aggravation – was that I put my name and face on the tin and yet quickly discovered that I really had no say in what was going into that tin.”
Remaining contributors at the network include Nigel Farage and Dan Wootton.
