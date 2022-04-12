Simone Ashley has announced that she is leaving Sex Education following her success on Bridgerton.

The actor initially played popular girl Olivia in Netflix’s teen drama before she was cast as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season two.

After starring in the most recent episodes of the period drama, Ashley said that she would be returning to Bridgerton in its third season.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (12 April), she explained that this meant she would no longer appear in the other Netflix show.

“No,” she said. “I get asked that all the time, no.”

Ashley then added: “I mean, I’m a Bridgerton gal now.”

Discussing her return to Bridgerton, after her character Kate married Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony, she said that she would be back as “the head of the household”.

In ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

In an additional interview, she added: “Kate and Anthony are just getting started.”

Both Bridgerton and Sex Education have been renewed for fourth seasons by Netflix. It is not known when filming will begin on either, or when the next seasons will be released.

Bridgerton is on Netflix now.