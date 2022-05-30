Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi deny interview to pundit ahead of Formula 1 Grand Prix

Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi turned down a live interview when approached by Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle.

Former racing driver Brundle, who is known for approaching notable figures ahead of major racing events, walked up to the actors during his pre-race grid walk on Sunday (29 May).

A representative for the Bridgerton star intervened when the interviewer came near to her and Euphoria actor Elordi in the hopes of a conversation.

“She doesn’t want to do any TV,” Ashley’s team member stated.

Brundle replied: “She doesn’t want to do any TV? Well, we’re kind of halfway there already.”

He continued: “It’s so good to see her on the grid. I’m not going to push, but I’d like to have a chat with you.”

The Sky News interviewer was denied again, to which he responded: “That’s fine, whatever.”

Frédéric Arnault (CEO of TAG Heuer), Patrick Dempsey, Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi ahead of F1 Grand Prix of Monaco (Getty Images)

Brundle has been known to have had tense interactions with celebrities in the past. Earlier this month, Brundle had a miscommunication with Venus Williams at the Miami Grand Prix, as well as mistaking basketball player Paolo Banchero for American football quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In October, Megan Thee Stallion denied the presenter a live rap on the grid.

Fans of the sport and of the actors have shared their opinions of the interaction online, with some stating that they should have expected to give an interview while on the grid.

“As a Simone Ashley fan, if you don't want to be interviewed, don't come to F1 grid, it's disrespectful,” a viewer commented. “You're there as a fan, and to help F1 marketing, let's not kid ourselves. That's why they get the invitations.”

However, some are appealing for people to be more compassionate in their responses, particularly towards the Bridgerton star.

“The fact that #SimoneAshley is getting such hate because she turned down an interview at the F1 is incredibly disturbing,” wrote one fan. “I can't believe the names she's being called. People act like she murdered someone when we have no idea how she was feeling or what she was advised to do.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi for comment.