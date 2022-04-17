The Simpsons has announced a forthcoming special that will feature pop star Billie Eilish.

Billed on Disney Plus as When Billie Met Lisa, the short special will see Eilish and her brother, Finneas, invite Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) to a jam session.

However, news of the special has prompted a mixed reaction from fans, with many likening the premise to the 2011 episode “Lisa Goes Gaga”.

“Lisa Goes Gaga” featured Lady Gaga in a prominent supporting role, and is often characterised by fans as the worst episode in the series’ entire 33-season run.

It also boasts the lowest rating of all Simpsons episodes on the popular film and TV website IMDB.

After When Billie Met Lisa was announced earlier this week, fans piled in on social media to make the comparison.

“DID YOU LEARN NOTHING FROM ‘LISA GOES GAGA’???????” one fan wrote.

“Remember ‘Lisa Goes Gaga’, which was classified as one of the worst episodes in all of The Simpsons? Look like they’re doing it again,” wrote another.

“Please for the love of god be better than Lisa Goes Gaga,” another wrote.

“Can’t believe we’re getting ‘Lisa goes Gaga 2’!” quipped another fan.

When Billie Met Lisa will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 22 April.