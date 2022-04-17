‘Did you learn nothing?’: The Simpsons fans fear repeat of ‘worst ever episode’ with Billie Eilish special
Lady Gaga crossover from 2012 often ranks as the most hated episode in the series’ history
The Simpsons has announced a forthcoming special that will feature pop star Billie Eilish.
Billed on Disney Plus as When Billie Met Lisa, the short special will see Eilish and her brother, Finneas, invite Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) to a jam session.
However, news of the special has prompted a mixed reaction from fans, with many likening the premise to the 2011 episode “Lisa Goes Gaga”.
“Lisa Goes Gaga” featured Lady Gaga in a prominent supporting role, and is often characterised by fans as the worst episode in the series’ entire 33-season run.
It also boasts the lowest rating of all Simpsons episodes on the popular film and TV website IMDB.
After When Billie Met Lisa was announced earlier this week, fans piled in on social media to make the comparison.
“DID YOU LEARN NOTHING FROM ‘LISA GOES GAGA’???????” one fan wrote.
“Remember ‘Lisa Goes Gaga’, which was classified as one of the worst episodes in all of The Simpsons? Look like they’re doing it again,” wrote another.
“Please for the love of god be better than Lisa Goes Gaga,” another wrote.
“Can’t believe we’re getting ‘Lisa goes Gaga 2’!” quipped another fan.
When Billie Met Lisa will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 22 April.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies