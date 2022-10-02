Jump to content

Boris Johnson: The Simpsons producer says former prime minister is a ‘character right for satire’

Al Jean says he wanted to feature Johnson as a character on the series

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 02 October 2022 09:26
Comments
The Simpsons parodies Succession in latest episode

The producer of The Simpsons has called Boris Johnson a “character right for satire”.

Since its debut in 1989, the long-running animated series – created by Matt Groening – has parodied many famous faces, including Donald Trump, Paul McCartney, and Tony Blair.

Al Jean, one of the show’s writers and executive producers, told PA that they would have liked to feature the former prime minister in the series but that it was “too late” following his resignation.

Johnson resigned in July, bringing an acrimonious end to his nearly three-year premiership.

Jean said: “He was definitely a character right for satire but we had our own issues in America”.

He said he remains surprised by the number of celebrities who have agreed to feature on the series.

Jean added, however, that there are still a few famous people who have eluded him so far.

“Many of the ones that I’d say would be a dream are never going to be on, like John Lennon or Neil Armstrong,” he said.

Donald Trump in the short ‘Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office’

(YouTube/Animation Domination on FOX)

“We had tried to get a few US presidents, not recently, and they said no so that was the sort of like the Holy Grail we never found.”

Jean did not give the names of which US presidents turned down the offer.

The Simpsons has been running for 33 years. During that time, the creators have aired 34 seasons.

