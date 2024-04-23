The Simpsons fans shocked as series kills off character after 35 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Simpsons has killed off a long-standing minor character, who appeared in the very first episode, the 1989 Christmas special “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”.

In the latest episode of the popular animated series, titled “Cremains of the Day”, characters were confronted with the death of Larry the Barfly – a familiar name to obsessives of the show.

He was voiced by Harry Shearer, who also provides the voices for several major Simpsons characters, including Mr Burns, Ned Flanders, and Waylon Smithers.

Larry could often be seen in scenes set in Moe’s Tavern, the dive bar he frequented alongside more well-known Simpsons characters, such as Homer’s friends Lenny, Carl and Barney.

“Cremains of the Day”, the 765th episode of the series overall, revealed that Larry’s full name was in fact Lawrence Dalrymple. The episode explored the aftermath of Larry’s death, as Homer and the gang at Moe’s come to terms with the mysteries of their late friend’s life.

On social media, fans reacted to the moment with sadness, with many expressing fondness for the oft-seen yet seldom-discussed character.

“Just learned they are killing off Larry on The Simpsons tomorrow,” one person wrote. “I need a minute.”

Barney Gumble and Larry the barfly in the Simpsons episode ‘Duffless’. This still sees Larry drawn twice in an animation error ( Fox/Disney )

“I can’t believe they killed off Larry Dalrymple on The Simpsons last night,” someone else wrote on X/Twitter.

“One thing about the latest Simpsons episode is that all jokes aside, Larry The Barfly’s life is really f***ing sad and tragic,” another person commented.

Other fans, meanwhile, professed that they were unaware of Larry’s name before this episode, with one person writing: “I’m over 30 and younger than 40..been watching The Simpsons all my life and just discovered the name of the guy that sits in the bar is named Larry.”

In recent years, The Simpsons has revisited several characters and plotlines from its so-called Golden Era –generally agreed to have lasted from season three (1992) until season nine (1998).

Last year, the series re-introduced another figure from season one: the lascivious bowling instructor Jacques, voiced by actor and filmmaker Albert Brooks.

Fans of the series enthused about Brooks’s performance on social media, with radio host Bret Saunders writing: “Nice to hear the voice of Albert Brooks on The Simpsons again tonight. The funniest, the best.”