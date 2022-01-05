A new South Korean dating show is taking Netflix by storm.

Reality TV series Single’s Inferno arrived on Netflix in December and is currently at eighth position in the streaming service’s global chart for non-English language TV shows, with 17,150,000 hours of the show having been viewed.

It is currently the number one show in South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam and is in the top three in Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia.

The premise of Single’s Inferno is simple. Twelve men and women live with limited supplies on a deserted island (the titular “Inferno”), and all hoping to couple up and find love between them.

The contestants aren’t allowed to reveal how old they are or what they do for work, but are told to instead focus on building attraction between each other.

Their only way off the island is to couple up, after which they are offered the chance to spend a night together in a luxury hotel (nicknamed “Paradise”). There they can get to know each other and reveal information about their real lives at home.

Among the contestants are a model, a gym owner, a dancer and a neuroscience student.

A date in Paradise on ‘Single’s Inferno' (Netflix)

Fans have described the show as a mix between Love Island and Terrace House, a Japanese reality series in which six strangers live together.

Six of the eight episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix, with the final two dropping on Saturday (8 January).

Single’s Inferno is on Netflix now.