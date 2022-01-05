Single’s Inferno: The South Korean dating show taking Netflix by storm

Viewers have called series a mix between ‘Love Island’ and Japanese series ‘Terrace House’

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 05 January 2022 09:19
Comments
Single’s Inferno | Official Trailer | Netflix

A new South Korean dating show is taking Netflix by storm.

Reality TV series Single’s Inferno arrived on Netflix in December and is currently at eighth position in the streaming service’s global chart for non-English language TV shows, with 17,150,000 hours of the show having been viewed.

It is currently the number one show in South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam and is in the top three in Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia.

The premise of Single’s Inferno is simple. Twelve men and women live with limited supplies on a deserted island (the titular “Inferno”), and all hoping to couple up and find love between them.

The contestants aren’t allowed to reveal how old they are or what they do for work, but are told to instead focus on building attraction between each other.

Recommended

Their only way off the island is to couple up, after which they are offered the chance to spend a night together in a luxury hotel (nicknamed “Paradise”). There they can get to know each other and reveal information about their real lives at home.

Among the contestants are a model, a gym owner, a dancer and a neuroscience student.

A date in Paradise on ‘Single’s Inferno'

(Netflix)

Fans have described the show as a mix between Love Island and Terrace House, a Japanese reality series in which six strangers live together.

Six of the eight episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix, with the final two dropping on Saturday (8 January).

Single’s Inferno is on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in