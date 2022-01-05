Single’s Inferno: The South Korean dating show taking Netflix by storm
Viewers have called series a mix between ‘Love Island’ and Japanese series ‘Terrace House’
A new South Korean dating show is taking Netflix by storm.
Reality TV series Single’s Inferno arrived on Netflix in December and is currently at eighth position in the streaming service’s global chart for non-English language TV shows, with 17,150,000 hours of the show having been viewed.
It is currently the number one show in South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam and is in the top three in Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia.
The premise of Single’s Inferno is simple. Twelve men and women live with limited supplies on a deserted island (the titular “Inferno”), and all hoping to couple up and find love between them.
The contestants aren’t allowed to reveal how old they are or what they do for work, but are told to instead focus on building attraction between each other.
Their only way off the island is to couple up, after which they are offered the chance to spend a night together in a luxury hotel (nicknamed “Paradise”). There they can get to know each other and reveal information about their real lives at home.
Among the contestants are a model, a gym owner, a dancer and a neuroscience student.
Fans have described the show as a mix between Love Island and Terrace House, a Japanese reality series in which six strangers live together.
Six of the eight episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix, with the final two dropping on Saturday (8 January).
Single’s Inferno is on Netflix now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies