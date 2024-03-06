Sister Wives star’s son Garrison Brown dies aged 25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died at the age of 25.

Janelle, who has appeared on the TLC reality show about the life of a polygamist family since 2010, announced the news on Instagram.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Lieutenant Charles M Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to People magazine: “On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home.”

The FPD said that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 22, “discovered Mr Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide.

Lt Hernandez’s statement continued: “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”

TLC also issued a statement, saying: “We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”

Garrison had appeared on Sister Wives since its inception. The show follows Kody Brown, his wife Robyn (née Sullivan), ex-wives Meri (née Barber), Janelle (née Schriever), and Christine (née Allred), and their 18 children (one by Meri, six by both Janelle and Christine, five by Robyn, although three were between her and her ex-husband David Preston Jessop).

The family began the series living in Lehi, Utah, before moving to Las Vegas in 2011 and then Flagstaff, Arizona, in mid-2018.

Jannelle Brown and her son Garrison (Jannelle Brown/Instagram)

After Janelle married Kody in a “spiritual union” 1993, the couple went on to have children Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah together. In December 2022, Janelle announced that she and Kody had separated.

In his most recent post on social media, shared just five days ago, Garrison shared that he had just adopted a cat.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons,” he wrote alongside a photo of him holding the cat. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice.”

In a 2023 episode of Sister Wives, Kody spoke about the difficulties he was having with his sons.

“I haven’t been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while,” he shared at the time. “I’m pretty sad that I’m not close [to them] anymore. There was just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences.”

He added: “I think and hope that in time we’ll just get over this and that we’ll be safe being back around each other. Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison. They’re they’re not willing to engage me.”

Of the father and sons’ relationships, Jannelle told Us Weekly last year: “Even if they maybe don’t reconcile, but they come to a peace, because I feel like when there’s static in relationships, especially in a parental relationship, it does affect your life.

“It does affect them when they don’t have a good [relationship] with their dad. So, I’m hoping that in the future, things can get better.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.