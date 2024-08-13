Former Disney star Skai Jackson arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Support truly

Former Disney star Skai Jackson, best known for her role in the four-season sitcom Jessie, was arrested last week on suspicion of domestic battery.

Jackson, 22, who played the role of Zuri on the Debby Ryan-led series, was at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles on August 8 when she was detained by on-site security for allegedly pushing her boyfriend.

Authorities were then called, and after reviewing surveillance footage, she was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, People reports.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that they did not identify any injuries and no weapons were involved. Jackson was taken to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and was released hours later.

Jackson’s representative did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

It is not yet known if Jackson has been officially charged for the incident, but The Independent has contacted the Los Angeles District’s Attorney Office for further information.

open image in gallery Skai Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery ( Getty Images )

Jackson rose to fame at the age of nine for her portrayal of spunky Suri Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie, which ran from 2011 to 2015.

The show followed the adventures of the titular small-town Texas teen Jessie Prescott (Ryan), who takes a job as a nanny for the Ross family in New York.

It also featured Peyton List, Karan Brar and the late Cameron Boyce. Jackson reprised her role of Suri from 2015 to 2018 in the Jessie spin-off Bunk’d, which wrapped its seventh and final season earlier this month.

Since her time at Disney, Jackson has continued acting in movies and TV shows. She most recently starred in director Warren Skeels’ new thriller, The Man in the White Van, which is slated to release in theaters on October 11.

The title is inspired by a true story and “delves into the eerie underbelly of a seemingly idyllic 1974 Florida town and follows the harrowing experience of young Annie Williams (Madison Wolfe), a spirited girl whose carefree existence is turned upside down as she becomes stalked by an ominous man in a white van,” an official logline reads.

Jackson also starred in the 2023 action film Sheroes and a single 2021 episode of HBO’s popular comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show.